Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo They reached an agreement in 2020 to postpone the payment of four months of the Portuguese player’s salary, as shown by the document published this Thursday by the ‘Corriere della Sera’ and that commits the Italian club, accused of tax fraud, since it did not include the payments in the corresponding annual balance sheet.

The well-known “secret letter” of Cristiano in Italya document that ‘Juve’ hid in its day, reveals the Turin club’s agreement with the Portuguese star, to whom it agrees to pay Ronaldo 19.8 million euros, exactly the amount corresponding to his salary four months.

Juventus said that it had agreed to a reduction in the salary of its players to alleviate the economic situation generated by the pandemic, but the Prosecutor’s Office discovered, thanks in part to this “secret letter”, that the agreement was not a waiver of salary, but of a deferral of the payment of three of the four agreed months (from March to June 2020).

The payment does not appear in the fiscal year of that year, so the Prosecutor’s Office considers it a crime of tax fraud.

“Dear Mr. Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro. We follow up on the agreements reached and attach to this document the one related to the complementary premium recognized in your favor and the subsequent complementary deed of the Complementary Prize Agreement”, reads the agreement unveiled this Thursday.

“In the event that, after his definitive transfer, the condition established for the accrual of the identified premiums is not met, he will have the right to receive an incentive for dismissal,” he adds.

The document was seized by the Italian financial police on March 23, 2022, according to the ‘Corriere’, during a search carried out at the ‘Juve’ offices, and it was only signed by the then sports director, the Italian Fabio Paratici.

The ‘Juve’ not only agreed with Cristiano the deferment of payments, but several players from the squad such as the Argentine Paulo Dybala or the Italian Giorgio Chiellini reached the same agreement with the Italian club.

💥📩 Today @Corriere has published the letter that Juventus made to Cristiano Ronaldo for the collection of €19.6M. Collection that Juventus rejected that existed, exists with Paratici’s signature and is a sample of the false accounts of the ‘Vecchia Signora’ because it was not declared. pic.twitter.com/9SgucdYcSj — I am Calcio (@SoyCalcio_) January 19, 2023

