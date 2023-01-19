Several weeks before the start of the World Cup, the name of Zendejas gave a lot to talk about, the Águilas del América footballer had among his options to choose the Mexican National Team or Team USA, at the end of the road, Alejandro did not he opted for neither of the two CONCACAF representatives and was left out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Today, already at the beginning of a new World Cup route, the winger finds himself in the same dilemma, since he must once again choose between Mexico, the country of his development, or the United States and for now it has been the combination of the bars and the stars who have taken a step forward to get Alejandro’s signature for his project, summoning him for the two friendlies of said team, out of FIFA date against Serbia and Colombia, a fact that the América team has decided to respect in favor of the player .
America had the possibility of stopping the presence of Zendejas within the United States because since it was not a FIFA date, the Cup nest team had zero obligations to release the player, however, after a talk by the board with Alejandro himself, who has expressed his desire to be part of these friendlies to learn about the Team USA project, the eagles have opted to open him up and have him live his first experience with the neighbor to the north, so that he can make his future decision at the selection level .
