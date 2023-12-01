Football | Lukas Hradecky and Natalia Kuikka were chosen as players of the year – Captain’s Ball for Kaj Natri

Men’s goalkeeper and captain of the national football team Lukas Hradecky and a credit defender of the women’s national team Natalia Kuikka was chosen as player of the year at the Captain’s Ball gala organized by the Finnish Football Association and the football league.

For Kuika, the selection is the fifth of his career. He rose Laura Österberg from Kalmar along with the female player who has won the most player of the year awards.

The Captain’s Ball award for positive and significant work in favor of Finnish football went to the referee Kaj Natri. He had a long and respected career as an active referee since 1964 and also served as a Fifa referee on international pitches in 1982–93. In addition, Natri has worked for a long time as a delegate and referee observer in both domestic and international competitions.

VPS was awarded as league player of the year in men Peter Michael and KuPS in women Anni Hartikainen. The referees of the year are Lina Lehtovaara and Mohammad Al-Emara.

