Soccer is one of the most influential industries in the world. To prove it, the fact that the personal Instagram account with the most followers in the entire network is that of Cristiano Ronaldo is enough. With 604 million followers, it could be said that there are almost twice as many ‘CR7’ fans as the number of inhabitants in the United States.

And it is that the footballer has aroused many debates since in December last year, his eternal rival, Lionel Messi, won the World Cup in Qatar with Argentina, while he left Manchester United through the back door. Soccer fans, since then, have not stopped arguing about which of the two players will be considered the best in history.

For this reason, the cryptocurrency company, Binance, aired a video in which they connected Cristiano to a lie detector and made him answer the same questions that fans are debating, including, who was the best scorer in history.

As is customary, the interviewers began by asking protocol questions to verify the proper functioning of the detector. After that, the athlete stated that he considered his overhead kick against Juventus to have been the best goal of his career, and that he would continue to play at the highest level after his 40th birthday.

That’s when the spicy questions started. First they asked him if he considered that he had the record for the most goals scored in history, to which the Portuguese answered yes, as long as they counted only the official goals, and not the non-televised ones attributed to the Brazilian Pelé. The detector proved him right.

Later, they asked him if Portugal would win the World Cup. Ronaldo answered “yes”, and the machine indicated that he was lying. “I’m very pessimistic, right?” Cristiano added, but some Internet users questioned the lack of confidence in his teammates.

After that, they asked him if he considered himself the best goalscorer in history, to which ‘CR7’, without hesitating for a second, answered yes, and the machine confirmed it. To the disappointment of many, the question remained on the ‘best scorer’ and did not delve into the ‘best player’.

However, when asked if someone would surpass his goalscoring record while he is alive, the Portuguese confidently answered no. It should be remembered that Messi, two years younger, is 38 goals away from matching the Portuguese.

Finally, and to close the interview, they asked him the question that generated the most debate: “Would you trade your five Champions League medals for a World Cup trophy?”. They promoted the video with this question, and Internet users were fascinated: “If he says yes, he admits that Messi has surpassed him, and if he says no, it’s a disgrace for his country,” a TikTok user commented with a laugh in the preview. published by Binance.

Finally, the Al Nassr player confessed that he would not change them, and the machine approved his response. Although many criticized him for not thinking about the joy of his country, others agreed with him. “Ronaldo has it clear. Why would you trade five UCL’s where you worked so hard and broke so many records? Only ten players have won five Champions Leagues, while 471 have won a World Cup.”, wrote a user on X.

Finally, The debate for the best player in history is still openand it seems a consensus that both Messi and Ronaldo, with seven and five Ballon d’Ors respectively, have left their predecessors behind and are the leaders of the race.

