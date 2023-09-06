The Queen – The queen: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film on La7

The Queen is the film broadcast this evening, Wednesday 6 September 2023, on La7 in prime time from 21.15. It is a 2006 film directed by Stephen Frears, with Helen Mirren and Michael Sheen, nominated in 2007 for six Academy Awards, of which one was awarded, the one that went to Helen Mirren as best actress.

Plot

In 1997 in Great Britain the Scotsman Tony Blair (Michael Sheen), a young and open prominent member of the Labor Party, became Prime Minister of His Majesty’s government. Queen Elizabeth II (Helen Mirren) has no fear of Blair, who takes office after eighteen years of Conservative administration; however, she nurtures an attitude of cold detachment towards him. When Diana, Princess of Wales and ex-wife of the heir to the throne, Prince Charles, dies in a car accident in Paris on August 31 of the same year, the queen finds herself forced to have an intimate confrontation with Blair.

The English people are astonished, shocked and heartbroken by the tragic loss, while the royal family and the sovereign herself remain on holiday in Scotland. The royals hide behind an awkward silence, considering Diana’s death a private affair; not a word about what she had become “the people’s princess”, loved and idolized by the world for her sensitivity and ability to empathize with others. After the incident, the royal family’s popularity plummets, while approval for Blair soars. The new Prime Minister realizes the disastrous impact that the Royal Family is having in public relations and with tact and energy tries to convince Queen Elizabeth to make a statement in tribute to Diana, so as to share the people’s pain…

There are some inaccuracies in the film: the expression People’s Princess, which is part of Tony Blair’s statement the day after Diana’s death, is attributed to his collaborator Alastair Campbell, while Blair himself was its author. In the film Diana is defined as no longer a member of the royal family, but she was part of it until her disappearance.

The Queen: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot, but what is the cast of the film The Queen – The queen? The protagonists of the film directed by Stephen Frears are Helen Mirren, Michael Sheen, James Cromwell, Sylvia Syms, Alex Jennings, Helen McCrory, Roger Allam, Tim McMullan, Paul Barrett, Forbes KB, Christopher Fosh, Elliot Levey, Gavin Park, Stephen Samson. Here are all the actors and their characters played.

Helen Mirren as Queen Elizabeth II

Michael SheenTony Blair

James Cromwell as Prince Philip

Sylvia Syms: Queen Mother

Alex Jennings as Charles, Prince of Wales

Helen McCroryCherie Blair

Roger AllamSir Robin Janvrin

Lola Peploe: Sir Janvrin’s secretary

Tim McMullanStephen Lamport

Douglas ReithLord Airlie

Earl Cameron: portrait painter

Lady Diana Spencer: herself (archive images)

Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer: himself (archive images)

Tracey Ullman: herself (archive images)

Trailer

Below is the trailer for the film The Queen, starring Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren.

