Wilmar Roldan He is the referee with the best reputation in Colombia today. He is the referee with the most matches officiated in the Copa Libertadores (117) and also in the South American qualifiers (19, tied with his compatriots Óscar Julián Ruiz and the Argentine Héctor Baldassi).

Furthermore, with 423 matches directed, Roldán is the judge with the most matches in short tournaments in Colombia, which has generated respect and international fame.

In fact, a couple of months ago, Roldán was invited to coach in the Saudi Arabia League: on September 16, Roldán was the central referee of the match that Al Nassr, Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo’s team, beat 1- 3 as a visitor to Al Raed.

In that match, as reported by Futbolred, Roldán sent off an Al Raed player (Bander Whaeshi, in minute 45+2) and awarded a penalty against the CR7 team, whom, however, even made him laugh.

ROLDÁN’S LUXURIES

The Colombian referee is the only one who can give himself the privilege of whistle to the 2 best players in the world and in less than 10 days. In South American Qualifiers to Líonel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the Arab League! The luxuries that arbitration grants him! pic.twitter.com/DI9wI7J0de — joseborda (@joseborda1) September 16, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo’s request: Roldán returns to direct in Arabia



Now, according to referee analyst José Borda, Roldán will return to Arab soil, at the request of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Colombian was appointed to lead the match between Al Hilal and Al Nassr, in one of the classics of that country.

Al Hilal is the leader of the tournament with 38 points, while Al Nassr follows with 34, making the match crucial for the title aspirations of both squads.

CR7 ASKED FOR IT!

Colombian referee Wilmar Roldán will “repeat” in the Arab League, as he will officiate the game Al Hilal vs Al Nassr, next Friday, December 1 at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh. Miguel Roldán and Alexander Guzmán will be the assistants and the VAR Mauricio Pérez. pic.twitter.com/BayxEucN2v — joseborda (@joseborda1) November 26, 2023

Roldán continues this way in a great year in his career, in which he was even the central referee of the final of the Copa Libertadores, in which Fluminense beat Boca Juniors 2-1 in extra time to obtain the first title of his story.

SPORTS

More Sports news