Cristiano Ronaldo confesses after leaving the Manchester United bench

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was left out of the call for the Man Utd for the game against Chelsea for refusing to play the final minutes against Tottenham Hotspur, he explained that respect for his teammates has always been very important to him and that sometimes the pressure of the moment “gets over you”.

The Portuguese set up a new fire at Old Trafford by leaving the game that his team won 2-0 at Tottenham with a few minutes left to play.

The star, being relegated to the bench, refused to play, which has cost him the punishment of Erik Ten Hag, who has not included him in the list to face Chelsea this Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s message on social networks

“As I have always done throughout my career. I have tried to live and play respecting my teammates, my coaches and my rivals. That has not changed. I have not changed. I am the same person and the same professional as the last 20 years. Respect has always been very important in my decision-making,” he said.

Christian on Instagram.

“Since I was very young, the most experienced players have been an example for me. Now, I try to be an example for the younger ones. Sometimes this is not possible and the pressure of the moment overcomes us.”

“Now I just feel like I have to keep working hard at Carrington, support my teammates and be ready for anything in the next game. Giving in to pressure is not an option and never was. This is Manchester United and we have to stick together.” Soon we will be together again, “concluded Cristiano.

Since Erik ten Hag took over as manager of Manchester United, Cristiano has only started two of the team’s ten Premier League games. In another six he came from the bank. He was barely able to score a goal in 340 minutes on the pitch: it was against Everton on October 8.

SPORTS

with Eph

More sports news