Cristiano Ronaldo confesses after leaving the Manchester United bench

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo
The Portuguese player was ruled out for the match against Chelsea.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 20, 2022, 05:01 PM
Cristiano Ronaldo, who was left out of the call for the Man Utd for the game against Chelsea for refusing to play the final minutes against Tottenham Hotspur, he explained that respect for his teammates has always been very important to him and that sometimes the pressure of the moment “gets over you”.
The Portuguese set up a new fire at Old Trafford by leaving the game that his team won 2-0 at Tottenham with a few minutes left to play.
The star, being relegated to the bench, refused to play, which has cost him the punishment of Erik Ten Hag, who has not included him in the list to face Chelsea this Saturday.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s message on social networks
“As I have always done throughout my career. I have tried to live and play respecting my teammates, my coaches and my rivals. That has not changed. I have not changed. I am the same person and the same professional as the last 20 years. Respect has always been very important in my decision-making,” he said.
Christian on Instagram.
“Since I was very young, the most experienced players have been an example for me. Now, I try to be an example for the younger ones. Sometimes this is not possible and the pressure of the moment overcomes us.”
“Now I just feel like I have to keep working hard at Carrington, support my teammates and be ready for anything in the next game. Giving in to pressure is not an option and never was. This is Manchester United and we have to stick together.” Soon we will be together again, “concluded Cristiano.
Since Erik ten Hag took over as manager of Manchester United, Cristiano has only started two of the team’s ten Premier League games. In another six he came from the bank. He was barely able to score a goal in 340 minutes on the pitch: it was against Everton on October 8.
SPORTS
with Eph
More sports news
October 20, 2022, 05:01 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Cristiano #Ronaldo #confesses #leaving #Manchester #United #bench
Leave a Reply