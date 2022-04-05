Like many Peruvians, Christian Rivero He spoke about the crisis generated in the country due to the strike of carriers that has been taking place in different regions of Peru. For this reason, the TV host criticized the poor management of the Pedro Castillo government to control this conflict.

Through his social networks, the presenter of La voz Perú questioned the way in which the chaos is being handled and asked the president to step aside if he does not feel capable of making the right decisions to reverse the situation.

Cristian Rivero regrets the situation that afflicts the country

In his official Twitter account, Cristian Rivero considered that the best thing for all Peruvians is for the president to leave office if he cannot control the crisis generated in the country.

“This situation, this chaos, this uncertainty is unsustainable,” Cristian Rivero initially posted and then addressed directly to the President of the Republic, peter castle. “If you can’t run the country, step aside and withdraw, it would be the most sensible thing to do if you ‘care’ about the people” wrote.

Jessica Newton speaks out on violent acts in the streets

Likewise, Jessica Newton also questioned that many people vent their internal problems by generating chaos and violence in the streets. She mentioned that protesting is not synonymous with attacking.

“What’s happening in our country? Since when is harming innocent people valid for protest? We all need to work and these people, with the excuse of the strike, harm without any criteria! ”, She wrote in one of her stories on his Instagram.

“This is how we start the week. This is how we are, all of us doing damage with the excuse of claiming the increase in fuel and food, and that same aggressiveness is reflected in the networks. People take out their frustrations on others,” she added.