Wednesday, April 6, 2022
United States President Biden’s grandson is holding his wedding at the White House

April 5, 2022
The wedding will be held at the Presidential Office in November.

Of the United States presidential Joe Biden grandchild Naomi Biden to hold his wedding at the White House. Naomi Biden is getting married in November Peter Nealin with.

Naomi Biden said On Twitter to be infinitely grateful to their grandparents who consented to the wedding at the White House.

President Biden’s wife Jill Biden the spokesman said the wedding is scheduled to be held at the president’s official residence on Nov. 19.

Naomi Biden, 28, works as a lawyer and Peter Neal, 24, is studying law at the University of Pennsylvania.

CNN’s A White House official says Neal married Biden in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, near Neal’s childhood home. The couple got engaged last September.

Naomi Biden’s father is Hunter Biden.


