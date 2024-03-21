In a recent operation carried out in La Paz, Baja Californiathe strengths police managed to capture an individual wanted by Durango authorities for alleged homicide calified Cristian “N”, 22 years old and from Pueblo Nuevo, Durango, was intercepted in the Secondary Inspection Module of Puerto Pichilingue, while routine inspections were being carried out on passengers of a ship from Mazatlán, Sinaloa. The efficiency of the security forces, who consulted the Mexico Platform System, made it possible to identify an arrest warrant against him.

This arrest adds to the security and prevention actions deployed over the weekend in the state capital. In another incident, Jesús “N”, 20 years old, was arrested by the State Preventive Police (PEP) after being found in possession of a 2015 white Volkswagen Jetta vehicle, which was listed as stolen in the police database. .

Both individuals and the insured objects were presented before the corresponding judicial authority for the relevant legal procedures.