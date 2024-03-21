At least five people were injured when Belgorod was shelled from the Vampire MLRS

At least five people were injured as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Belgorod. Baza writes about this in Telegram-channel.

As stated earlier, in Belgorod, due to shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, two multi-storey residential buildings and the Belgorod Arena were damaged. Eyewitnesses also reported one casualty.

On the morning of Thursday, March 21, a missile alert was announced in Belgorod and the Belgorod region – it lasted about 20 minutes. The Ministry of Defense subsequently reported that ten projectiles from the Czech Vampire multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) were intercepted over the region. They were destroyed with the help of air defense systems.