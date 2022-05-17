The Wall Street Journal reveals it. In the disaster, 123 passengers and 9 crew members died in March

Flight data recorded by the black box recovered fromChina Eastern plane crashed in China last March indicated that someone in the cockpit intentionally crashed the aircraft. The Wall Street Journal revealed, citing people familiar with the preliminary assessment by US authorities.

In March, a Boeing 737-800 that took off from Kunming and bound for Guangzhou crashed into the mountains of Guangxi, causing death of 123 passengers and nine crew members. It was the most serious plane crash in China in the last 28 years.