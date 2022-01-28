Cristian Álvarez and Alberto Zapater were two of the novelties in Eugeni Valderrama’s first training session as a Real Zaragoza player. Both the goalkeeper and the captain had been absent since last week, missing the match against Valladolid, and today they have already trained as normal with the group.

On the other hand, Nano Mesa continues to work on the sidelines and remains a doubt for next Monday’s match against Ibiza. The striker had to be substituted against Valladolid due to discomfort in his right leg, but the medical tests he underwent on Monday ruled out a major muscle injury and revealed that he only suffers from a contracture.

On the other hand, Javi Ros was not present at training this morning, whose transfer to Amorebieta will be made official in the next few hours once he passes the medical examination. The Basque team, which this morning has already announced the signing of Andoni López, released late yesterday afternoon the file it needed to make room for the midfielder from Tudel after reaching a termination agreement with Aitor Arregi, so It will not be necessary to wait for Asier Etxaburu to find a way out.