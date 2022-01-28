UFL is the new free football title developed by Strikerz, a team that, you can clearly see, has a great desire to do. The title in some ways represents a community need, which for years had been accustomed to the long-distance challenge between then PES And FIFA, Konami against EA, two companies that applied completely different concepts and styles but which, over time, saw the Electronic Arts series clearly win.

The current eFootball it had to represent a real restart for the brand, but on balance it turned out, unfortunately, a huge hole in the water. The same FIFA 22 it failed to fully satisfy the players, especially during the course of the year, where production defects were forcibly almost surfaced. However, the gap between the two newly named competitors is so wide that almost obliges the players with one and only choice, and since the world has come to leave the market to just one suitor is never a wise move. Fortunately, therefore, it has arrived UFL, which just yesterday was shown in the first interesting gameplay video, useful for us to understand the real ambitions of the project.

A new free-to-play is ready to shine

Before talking about the gameplay, it is right to make some small observations. The team evidently does not have the same budget as its competitors (although they do have very important ambassadors as just announced Cristiano Ronaldo) and not even the same experience, a technical gap that we are sure cannot be bridged right away. However, getting off to a good start is half the battle. It will therefore take a running-in period, get the right experience and take any measures, so as to start running and never stop. UFL it must prove that it can hold its own against the greats, for this very reason betting on a free mode may be the best choice. Once the title is launched, players will be able to access a series of online leagues, create custom competitions with their friends and engage in modes that, without hurting anyone, look a lot like FIFA Ultimate Team And Pro Club.

This isn’t necessarily bad: the FUT has proven successful, and the real problem will be seeing how the balance of the players will be maintained during the season, when any special cards will start coming out and much more. Being a free title, in UFL we expect constant updating over time: this will certainly bring many variations and changes, so it will be essential to understand what the path taken by the development team will be for your creature. The title is designed to last over the years, and this is not something to be underestimated, because since there is no sort of reset, everyone will be able to build their own top club without the fear of losing everything at the end of the season. Plus, each team will have their own personal bulletin board, a unique place to share their successes.

You take the field with UFL

Ok, if some settings have taken a cue from FIFA, the feeling is that the gameplay was inspired by the school of Pro Evolution Soccer, with its strengths and weaknesses. There are some situations that need to be completely reviewed, such as the reactivity of the players, who in some cases are unable to change their decision during construction or to adapt to a sudden deviation. The second balls or rebounds are always a very delicate phase when it comes to a football title, however some situations become very unrealistic and at present they are also worrying. The pace of the match seemed slow, punctuated by many passes and with the two teams that seemed to react to different game tactics, this is a great clue as regards the part dedicated to the schemes or the setting that you want to give to your team.

Self UFL developed the tactical aspect in a marked way would already be a big improvement, so as to reward more the beautiful game and the skill of the individual user compared to what happens in the competition, which focuses more on a fast and spectacular game. This for UFL it is another small negative point, the game did not drag us but this can depend on several factors, such as the value of the players on the field.

However, behind what has just been said there is a big and enormous “BUT”. You can clearly see the team’s commitment from a technical point of view and, to be a project still in the launch phase, the conditions for doing well and improving further are all there. The slow pace allows you to think about the game, to make the players move in a cohesive and sensible way to highlight the ball possession and tactical knowledge of the various users. Also, if the team reacts well to the manager’s orders, being able to develop their game will be really rewarding.

Conclusions

UFL it’s really a great home base, with still some obvious problems, but nothing that cannot be improved with a little. Unfortunately, it has not yet been possible to try it by hand, and those expressed so far are only our first impressions of the gameplay based on the video published. There are still many aspects that need to be clarified as the IA, i goalkeepers, i throws, i set kicks and so on, but luckily the team confirmed that everything will be explained slowly.

We are confident and can’t wait to get our hands on it, the free-to-play component of UFL could tickle the imagination of many players, because keeping a history means that we can create a different range of opportunities. The title was born in respect of the competitors but responds to an evident need of the players, given that it was not enough just to have an alternative on the market, but it was also necessary a football simulator thought a certain way. we wish that UFL can prove to be up to it.