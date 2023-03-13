Crisis in Silicon Valley Bank: Biden says those responsible must be “accountable”

President Joe Biden vowed Sunday to hold those responsible for the failure of Silicon Valley Bank “to account” and a second financial institution, Signature Bank, in trying to reassure Americans that their deposits are safe.

“I am firmly committed to holding those responsible for this disaster fully accountable and to continue our efforts to strengthen supervision and regulation of the largest banks so that we are not in this position again.“Biden said in a statement.

“The American people and American business They can trust that their bank deposits will be there when they need them”added the president.

AFP.