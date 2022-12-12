Monday, December 12, 2022
Crisis in Peru: Protesters enter Arequipa airport: video

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 12, 2022
in World
0


peru

Clashes between residents and police officers leave at least two injured.

Photo:

GDA – El Comercio (Peru)

Clashes between residents and police officers leave at least two injured.

According to the local media report, the protesters clashed with the Peruvian Police.

This Monday morning, dozens of protesters took part in the Alfredo Rodríguez Ballón international airport, in the Arequipa region. According to RPP Noticias, at least two people have been injured during the confrontation between the Peruvian National Police (PNP) and the protesters.

(Also: Peru: Attorney General denounces Castillo for rebellion and conspiracy)

According to the aforementioned media, a 70-year-old man was wounded with pellets and had to be carried in a blanket outside the airport, while another person was injured in the face.

(Also read: Peru: Boluarte proposes to Congress to advance general elections)

Likewise, it was learned that the protesters set fire to an airport warehouse. Channel N detailed that at least 2,000 people entered the air terminal through Av. Aviación.

(Keep reading: Congress of Peru approves the project that lifts the special jurisdiction of Castillo)

Due to the protests and clashes at the airport facilities, Latam Airlines canceled flights to and from Arequipa. “We recommend that our passengers keep informed about the situation of their flights.”

THE COMMERCE (PERU) / GDA

