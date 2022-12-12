Crisis in Peru: Protesters enter Arequipa airport: video

This Monday morning, dozens of protesters took part in the Alfredo Rodríguez Ballón international airport, in the Arequipa region. According to RPP Noticias, at least two people have been injured during the confrontation between the Peruvian National Police (PNP) and the protesters.

According to the aforementioned media, a 70-year-old man was wounded with pellets and had to be carried in a blanket outside the airport, while another person was injured in the face.

Likewise, it was learned that the protesters set fire to an airport warehouse. Channel N detailed that at least 2,000 people entered the air terminal through Av. Aviación.

Due to the protests and clashes at the airport facilities, Latam Airlines canceled flights to and from Arequipa. “We recommend that our passengers keep informed about the situation of their flights.”

THE COMMERCE (PERU) / GDA