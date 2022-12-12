Antonio Fuoco, Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado conquer the 12 Hours of the Gulf, fourth and final round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge 2022.

The crew in the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 number 71 of AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors won the Yas Marina track after 335 laps, of which 194 led. Second was the other car from the same team, number 50, driven by Davide Rigon, Alessio Rovera and Nicklas Nielsen. In class AM the Prancing Horse scores a historic hat-trick.

The championship ends with third place for Fuoco in the classification reserved for GT3 Pro class drivers, and second for the Maranello company in the constructors’ classification.

#50 AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors Ferrari 488 GT3: Davide Rigon, Alessio Rovera, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: SRO

Pro class

The test in the United Arab Emirates starts in dry track conditions and summer temperatures. The 34 cars paraded without contact behind the Mercedes-AMG of the GruppeM Racing team, which started first and retired after 10 laps.

The two AF Corse 488 GT3 Evo 2020 driven by the official Ferrari Competizioni GT drivers immediately came to the fore, using a different pit-stop strategy: Pier Guidi took the lead after 12 minutes, alternating in the role of pacesetter with the Rigon’s crew started fourth in the first two hours. In the central phase, the number 71 consolidates the first position, gaining a considerable margin over its pursuers.

Fuoco passes under the checkered flag with a 14.388 lead over Nielsen, who recovered in the last hour. Seventh, fifth in the Pro class, Kevin Magnussen and Jan Magnussen with Mark Kvamme engaged with AF Corse – MDK Motorsports.

Rovera declared at the end of the race: “We had a really intense weekend in Abu Dhabi, also due to the heat, but in the end, second place paid off for all the work we did together. We qualified in the Top5 and then in the race we attacked the top positions right from the start, recovering well”.

“Which started at Daytona last January, we concluded a very long season with a podium in a high-level race and among many rivals, we can be satisfied with it. I am happy both with the result and with the one-two finish from Ferrari and the team”.

#43 AF Corse – MDK Motorsports Ferrari 488 GT3: Kevin Magnussen, Jan Magnussen, Mark Kvamme Photo by: SRO

Am hat-trick

The only Ferrari entered in Pro-Am was not very lucky, the number 33 driven by Fumanelli-Jefferies-Roda-Cuhadaroglu of the Kessel Racing team, which retired after 38 laps.

Among the Ams, on the other hand, it’s a big party for Italian cars, with the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of AF Corse monopolizing the podium. The success is signed by Louis and Philippe Prette-Saada-Grunewald who, starting from fifth, build the victory at the end of a long dominated race; second Stanley-Fox-De Meeus-Costantini, third Sernagiotto-Cozzi-Hanna-Lancieri.

Sixth for the Ferrari of the Baron Motorsport Middle East team with Di Amato-Kirchmayr-Sartingen-Vyboh; withdrawal in the early hours for the number 11 of Kessel Racing of Schirò-Rosi-Tabacchi and Pulcini, the latter driving during the accident, without consequences, which caused the forfeit.

#61 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3: Louis Prette, Phlipe Prette, Jean Claude Saada, Conrad Grunewald Photo by: SRO

Statistics pills

Fire and Calado celebrate their first title in the 12 Hours of Golfo del Golfo, while for Pier Guidi it is the second success after the one posted in 2018. For the 488 GT3, in the standard and Evo configuration, comes the fourth success which adds up to those of 2018, 2017 and 2016.

#71 AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors Ferrari 488 GT3: Antonio Fuoco, James Calado, Alessandro Pier Guidi Photo by: SRO

The rankings

The 25 points up for grabs at Yas Marina allow Fuoco to finish third in the drivers’ standings, 10 lengths behind Daniel Juncadella. In the top-10 Rigon, sixth, Daniel Serra and Calado, eighth, Nielsen, tenth. Ferrari is second among manufacturers behind Mercedes-AMG.