The bars of fearalmost always imaginary, sometimes installed by ourselvessometimes driven by external reality.

But be that as it may, they do not cease to be barsthe bars that they imprison uswhich prevent us from moving forward, growing, improving ourselves.

conquer our fearsBreaking those bars is synonymous with freeing ourselves, with daring to take calculated risks that lead us to overcome obstacles.

The bars of our fears They represent the most effective prison that exists, which is why they are used, effectively, by those who wish to manipulate, control, and subjugate.

The steel bars imprison our body but they are not capable of imprisoning our spirit, our mind; while the bars of fear imprison the spirit and even if our body is free, we will not be able to exercise that freedom.

Fear of the new, fear of change, fear of differing, fear of being different, fear of exploring new routes, fear of dressing, of behaving differently and it seems that even fear of thinking on your own.

Many fears that constitute bars, most of them imaginary and it seems that they are here to stay, but little by little they will disappear from our culture, if we decide so.

Overcoming the bars of fear requires determination, overcoming steel bars, on the contrary, demands resources that in the end are more accessible; It is more difficult to overcome our fears than physical barriers.

Mexico needs Mexicans capable of overcoming their fears, of overcoming their obstacles, of making the maximum effort to achieve their goals.

Mexico needs to become what the Mexican people deserve, and they deserve a lot, they deserve everything that we have denied them for decades with our undesirable behaviors.

To think first about Mexico is to place it above any ideology, above any political party, above any leader or pseudo-leader, but above all to place it above all our fears.

To think first of Mexico is to think first of all of those we love, of those who, to some extent, expect the best from us.

For a dignified and United Mexico, let us make a pact to, with all determination, overcome our fears and act thinking first of our country.

Thank you.

Los Mochis, Sin. as of March 20, 2024

