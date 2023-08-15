A video is circulating through social networks and has caused shock and concern about crime in the United States. On this occasion, The film shows how a group of about 50 people enter to loot a store in the Westfield Topanga shopping center in Los Angeles.

(You may be interested: Fourth criminal charge against Donald Trump: what is he accused of in Georgia?).

The images show the moment in which they enter the establishment wearing dark clothes and a balaclava that hides his face to avoid being recognized by security cameras. In addition, each man carries a suitcase or bag to carry the stolen clothing and accessories.

The local authorities reported that the merchandise they took had a value of more than 300,000 dollars, a figure that in Colombia would represent approximately one trillion two hundred thousand million pesos.

According to information from the American media Daily Mail, the subjects attacked the guards of the establishment spraying them bear spray in the face, which disabled them to prevent the massive robbery.



The event occurred on August 12, in the afternoon, specifically at 4:00 pm local time. Brand-name handbags, designer clothing and high-quality accessories were stolen amid the chaos caused by smashing display cases and forcing mannequins.

According to the media in question, the citizens who remained in the shopping center were not evacuated and there are no figures for injured people. Police are looking for between 30 and 50 suspects.

(Also: Explosion of a house in Pennsylvania leaves five dead: the causes are not known).

“What happened at the Nordstrom in the Topanga Mall is absolutely unacceptable”said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. In addition, the official assured that the Los Angeles police are actively investigating what happened.

However, it is not the first time that Westfield Topanga’s Nordstrom suffers a theft, because in the year 2021 they also even used the same mechanism of attack with bear spray.

VANESSA PEREZ

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news