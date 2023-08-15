ANeymar will also play in Saudi Arabia in the future: The most expensive player in the world is leaving Paris St. Germain and moving to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia. The club officially announced this in a 70-second video on Tuesday. “I’m here in Saudi Arabia – I’m a Hilali,” says the superstar in it.

The 31-year-old Brazilian previously successfully completed the medical check. The transfer fee for Neymar is said to be less than 100 million euros, he once cost the world record transfer fee of 222 million euros when he transferred from FC Barcelona to PSG in 2017. Neymar is set to sign a two-year deal at Al-Hilal and wears the number 10 shirt.

The South American could not live up to the high expectations on the Seine. The list of stars in Saudi Arabia’s professional league SPL is more than impressive. Cristiano Ronaldo (38), ex-Munich Sadio Mane (32/both Al-Nassr), Karim Benzema (35), N’Golo Kante (32/both Al-Ittihad), Jordan Henderson (33/Al- Ettifaq) or Riyad Mahrez (32) at Al-Ahli, coached by German Matthias Jaissle (recruited from RB Salzburg).

Al-Hilal had already tried in vain to get Neymar’s club-mate Kylian Mbappe for a fee of 300 million euros and an alleged annual salary of 700 million euros. Mbappe and Neymar had recently fallen out of favor at PSG, both of whom were not part of new coach Luis Enrique’s squad at the start of the season against FC Lorient (0-0) on Saturday. At least Mbappe was pardoned back to the champions’ first team on Sunday and reintegrated into the first team.

Neymar is the second PSG world star to leave the French subscription champions, after Lionel Messi (to Inter Miami). However, the troika Messi, Neymar and Mbappe could not secure the targeted Champions League triumph for PSG.