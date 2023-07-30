Sunday, July 30, 2023
Criminal suspicions | The police suspect: several young people abused and robbed people in Valkeakoski

July 30, 2023
According to the police, several young people are suspected of the acts. The victims are bystanders.

Police is investigating two acts of violence committed by a youth gang in Valkeakoski, informs Siša-Suomen police.

According to the police, the suspected assault and robbery crimes took place on the night between Thursday and Friday. The first of the acts took place under the Säaksmäentie bridge around midnight. Another of the acts took place in the park area of ​​Lepänkorva at around two in the morning.

Several young people are suspected of both acts, says the police. The victims of the acts have been bystanders.

The police are especially asking those who witnessed the act of violence under the bridge or who were victims of abuse to report to the police.

Based on surveillance camera recordings, there have been people in Lepänkorva park who have followed the actions from a close distance. The police ask them to share their information about what happened.

Contact is requested by phone between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Valkeakoski police station at 0295 445 877 or by email at [email protected].

