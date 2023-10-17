Criminal suspicions | The police present two men and two women for detention in the Kalasatama murder investigation

The demands for imprisonment will probably be heard at the Helsinki District Court on Thursday.

The Helsinki police have presented four people to be arrested as suspects for the murder that happened in Helsinki’s Kalasatama in August.

Two men born in the mid-1990s and two women in their 30s are required to be arrested.

Three suspects have previously been accused of crimes in the Helsinki district court.

The District Court of Helsinki will probably consider the demands for detention on Thursday.

Foul play was revealed when a passer-by found a man in his 30s lifeless in the middle of the driveway early in the morning. The Helsinki police investigated the case as a homicide for a long time.

The investigation, which had been in the dark, gained momentum last weekend, when the police made the first arrests and turned the investigation into a murder investigation.

Director of investigations Jukka Larkio confirmed on Tuesday that several people are suspected of the act. According to Larkio, the change in criminal suspicion is due to the suspected plannedness of the act.