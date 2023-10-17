Giacomo Bocchio, judge of ‘The Great Chef’, was upset with the attitude of one of the celebrities from the fourth season of the reality show. In the episode last Monday, October 16, the participants had to prepare chicken pate with bacon as the first challenge of the night. Without a doubt, the contestants did their best and presented their dishes to the demanding jury, which went through each one’s stations. When it was Fiorella Cayo’s turn, judge Giacomo Bocchio became furious and she responded, causing a tense moment.

“Fiorella, are you a teacher? And when you teach a student, do you like him to refute you, question you, ask you? Or do you prefer that he listen to the information you are giving him? When you tell him: ‘Get up foot up to here.’ That’s the indication,” said the prominent tacneño chef with obvious annoyance. After that, Fell answered. “But I do like that he tells me what he feels and what he thinks,” she said. “But we are allowing it. You don’t know how to listen, Fiorella. I’m not going to continue insisting on you. Let people draw their conclusions at home,” Giacomo Bocchio added with obvious discomfort.

