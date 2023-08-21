Participant of “Tomboy” Zakharova: shortly before the death of Mikhailov, she had a fight with a friend

Participant of the seventh season of the show “Boys” on the channel “Friday!” Yulia Mikhailova was found dead in Ryazan. her body found 20 August.

According to the preliminary version, Mikhailova fell out of the window of the 22nd floor of a residential building on Chkalova Street. She died before the ambulance arrived. Upon the incident, the Investigative Committee began an investigation.

Information about the death of Mikhailova was confirmed by representatives of the show “Tomboys”. They published screenshot of correspondence with a relative of the program participant.

Aunt Yulia confirmed in correspondence the information that Yulia Mikhailova had died … Once again, we offer our deepest condolences Telegram channel of the show “Boys”

The Tomboy star could have accidentally fallen out of a window

The winner of the seventh season of “The Kid” Kira Medvedeva suggestedthat Mikhailova could accidentally fall out of the window. According to her, the participant of the program liked to walk on the roofs.

Julia Mikhailova Photo: @yuiliya.mihailova

Another colleague of Mikhailova on the project – Diana Yangolenko – did not rule outthat the cause of her death could be alcohol abuse. “She (Mikhailova – approx. “Tapes.ru”), when she drinks, it’s generally normal for her to whistle like a flask, ”said a member of the Kid.

On the day of death, Mikhailova had a conflict with a friend

Shortly before her death, Mikhailova got into a fight with a friend, said another heroine of “Tomboy” Kristina Zakharova. On your Instagram account (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned) she said that she had a video of the conflict in her possession, but she could not show it yet.

Zakharova also said that a friend of Mikhailova lived in the house near which the deceased was found. Mikhailova herself did not enter the house of a friend alone. The “Tomboy” participant did not disclose other details.

Last message before death

A few hours before the death of Mikhailov sent girlfriend message. Its content seemed strange to the girl.

Her last text message an hour before her death: “I’m tired” girlfriend of the participant of the show “Boys” Yulia Mikhailova

At the same time, back in early July, in his Telegram channel, Mikhailov announcedthat she decided to radically change her life. She said that she was moving from Maloyaroslavets to Ryazan to start life from scratch.

Mikhailova left the show “Boys” with a scandal

Mikhailova left the seventh season of the Boys program after she was caught cheating. She claimed to have worked as an escort in the past and was abused. Also, the participant of the show wore a scarf on her head, because, according to her, her uncovered head was allegedly associated with vice.

However, in the end, the creators of the show suspected Mikhailova of cheating and checked on a lie detector: it turned out that everything she told about herself was not true. The heroine of the project later admitted that she invented a biography for herself in order to get on television and become famous.