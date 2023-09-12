Criminal suspicions | The police are suspicious: Fake policemen steal bank credentials

The police remind us that, in their official duties, the police never ask for bank card information, PIN code or online bank credentials.

in western Uusimaa there have been fake police officers, the police informs on their website.

Observations of fake police officers were made on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10. The cases are investigated as usurpations of official authority.

In the cases, a man or woman has presented himself as the police during the phone call. The suspects have claimed, for example, that the recipient of the call has been the target of fraud. Since then, they have tried to get hold of the phone recipient’s bank details.

Police reminds that the police never ask anyone’s bank card information, PIN code or online bank credentials in their official duties.

If you suspect that your bank card or credentials have fallen into the wrong hands, the police urges you to close the card at the blocking service and file a criminal report.

