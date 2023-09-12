Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 2:08 p.m.



Futsal fans in the Region of Murcia can watch the derby between Jimbee Cartagena and ElPozo Murcia for 3 euros. Tickets at a reduced price can be purchased from this Tuesday until Thursday the 21st exclusively in person, at the offices of the Cartagena team in the Sports Palace. The match is on Saturday the 23rd at 9:00 p.m. and will be televised throughout Spain by the ‘Teledeporte’ channel.

With this promotion, Jimbee Cartagena aims to make the stands of the Sports Palace present the best possible appearance. The ‘futsalero’ public never disappoints in the big events, especially in regional derbies that each season are characterized by their equality, electricity and clashes that are reminiscent of those at the beginning of the century between Polaris and ElPozo.

All members of the melon group will access with this season’s card. And the rest of the fans, with tickets at 3 euros that from Friday the 22nd will increase in price to 10 euros. In favor of Jimbee are four of the last five derbies, the last one played on April 8 with a historic win in Murcia (2-5). Before, in the league duel that was played in Cartagena, the Meloneros won in a closer match (2-1).