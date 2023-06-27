Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Criminal suspicions | A 30-year-old woman was killed in the center of Kuopio in the middle of the day, the police suspect

June 27, 2023
The police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old woman as a suspected homicide.

Violence A woman who was victimized near Kuopio City Hall has died from her injuries, the police informs.

On Monday, after 6:15 p.m., a bystander reported a woman who had received injuries as a result of the violence. A woman in her 30s died of her injuries later in the evening.

According to the police, the act of violence took place in a grassy area in the immediate vicinity of Kuopio City Hall. The police are investigating the case as a suspected homicide and have arrested people.

Minors are not suspected of being involved in the crime.

