Criminal lawyers, the general strike is triggered. Here are the dates

The government now he has to deal with a new problem: The criminal lawyers they announced one strike Of three days, intended to cause discussion and to paralyze the processes, further lengthening the time of justice. Three-day strike e manifestation national: here’s what was decided by the junta of the Union of Criminal Chambers – we read in Il Dubbio – against the inertia of the government and Parliament on the issues of justice. The criminal lawyers will abstain from the hearings on 19, 20 and 21 Apriland will take to the streets a Rome on the last of the three days. Patience has evidently run out: the table promised by Nordius which should have brought together the legal profession, the judiciary and the academy to identify the necessary and urgent interventions to amend the reform Cartabia it does not arrive.

With the aggravating circumstance – continues Il Dubbio – that the few concrete interventions promoted so far, oi slowdowns deliberately implemented, they were all conceived in favor of the judiciary. The situation they describe is that of “procedural reforms urgent requests from the lawyer” but “ignore“. While «the diktats of the judiciary» are «promptly executed: slowdown of the constitutional reform of the separation of careers, freezing from the reforms of the judicial system unwelcome to robes. And then, prison, prison, prison, whenever there chronicle and the search for consensus they inspire and solicit the worst penal populism“.

