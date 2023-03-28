Thibaut Courtois is going to make his marriage to the Israeli model Mishel Gerzig official in an interview with the magazine ‘Vanity Fair’. From 90min we bring you his statements about Real Madrid and the last hour of the extent of his injury, since he left the concentration with Belgium to undergo tests in Madrid for his abductor.
“I get along well. He’s the boss. He wants us to win. I like his style, he’s very close. He doesn’t lose a game, something I hadn’t seen before in any manager. He demands a lot from you, but he’s a great president. He has achieved everything. It’s not like we send each other WhatsApp (laughs), but we talk before and after the games. In the box, he always comes over to chat with Mishel, with the families of the other players”.
“I’m lucky to have played for great teams like Atlético de Madrid and Chelsea, but Real Madrid is the best club in the world. Everywhere you go everyone recognizes you, congratulates you if you’ve just won a title. It’s another level”
Thibaut had already suffered not only a series of discomforts against Mallorca weeks ago, but also sciatica problems in September and a thigh injury that kept him sidelined for up to three games. Courtois is already back in Madrid, where the first explorations already involve direct reports to Carlo Ancelotti.
The club’s medical services have communicated that for the moment, there is nothing to fear with a Thibaut who is becoming more indispensable than ever, not only thinking about the Copa del Rey Clásico that is on the way, but also for those quarterfinals of the Champions League that will mark the future of Real Madrid so much in these weeks.
