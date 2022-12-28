Criminal kick in match of the inferiors of Argentina, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The unusual goal missed by Nicolás Reniero.
Vélez and Argentinos Juniors staged a tough confrontation.
December 28, 2022, 09:39 AM
In football, aggressions are the order of the day. In all the games there are controversial plays that generate chaos in the confrontations.
This time in a game of the lower divisions of Velez Sarsfield and Argentinos Juniors one of the moments that no person wants to happen was presented.
He was running in the second minute of the second half when one of the Vélez players, Matthew Seoanewent to the dispute of a divided ball, miscalculated and kicked Cardozo, his rival.
violent entry
Immediately, the central judge showed him the red card, as it was a disqualifying foul, there were no protests in Vélez’s dressing room.
Seoane is a Sixth Division and Reserve midfielder and signed as a professional player until December 31, 2023.
Sports
