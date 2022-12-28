Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Criminal kick in match of the inferiors of Argentina, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 28, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Argentine Juniors vs. Newell's

The unusual goal missed by Nicolás Reniero.

The unusual goal missed by Nicolás Reniero.

Vélez and Argentinos Juniors staged a tough confrontation.

In football, aggressions are the order of the day. In all the games there are controversial plays that generate chaos in the confrontations.

This time in a game of the lower divisions of Velez Sarsfield and Argentinos Juniors one of the moments that no person wants to happen was presented.

(Lionel Messi went crazy at a family party, danced and sang, video)
(Shakira: a health problem would jeopardize a trip to Miami, and Piqué?)

He was running in the second minute of the second half when one of the Vélez players, Matthew Seoanewent to the dispute of a divided ball, miscalculated and kicked Cardozo, his rival.

violent entry

Immediately, the central judge showed him the red card, as it was a disqualifying foul, there were no protests in Vélez’s dressing room.

Seoane is a Sixth Division and Reserve midfielder and signed as a professional player until December 31, 2023.
(Pelé ‘may be reaping what he sowed’: journalist unleashes chaos in Brazil)(Necaxa’s shirt in tribute to Don Ramón, video)

Sports

Recommended

