At a conference in Germany, Wang Yi criticized the strategy of European countries to reduce dependence on products from China

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said this Saturday (17.Feb.2024) that it would be a “historical error” for Western countries to break trade relations with China. At Munich Security Conferencein Germany, he said that the position of some countries – such as Germany itself – of reducing business with the Asian country to diversify risks will, in fact, bring “higher risk”. “Those who try to exclude China in the name of risk reduction will make a historic mistake”he said.

