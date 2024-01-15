Funselektor, the independent development studio to which we owe Absolute Drift and Art of Rally announced on X that he had fired some employees without specifying the reasons. He then made an appeal to other development studios to take them into consideration for possible hiring.

Looking for new employment

Funselektor's announcement about X

The people fired are not in a very high number, given that we are talking about three people, as revealed by Funselektor itself, which published the their CVgiving all the necessary references to any other studios interested in hiring them.

As you can read, they can all also work remotely, which also makes them hireable by international firms (they all live in Australia).

Art of Rally was the last game published by Funselektor in 2020, who then ported it for several gaming systems. The mobile version is currently arriving, scheduled for January 18, 2024.