Crimea will expand the list of claims against Ukraine, Vladimir Konstantinov, head of the republic’s parliament, said on May 19.

“We plan to add new claims, assess the damage caused to Crimea, primarily as a result of terrorist acts, the involvement in which Kyiv criminals no longer hide,” he said.

According to Konstantinov, after the preparation and evaluation of all claims, they will be presented to Kyiv.

Earlier, the Crimean authorities prepared the first lawsuit with documents confirming the damage to the budget from the water blockade of the peninsula by Ukraine. Work on calculating the damage caused by other blockades, including energy and transport, continues.

In November, the former Deputy Prime Minister of Crimea, Lenur Islyamov, organized a sabotage, as a result of which the power transmission towers that supplied the peninsula with electricity were blown up on the territory of Ukraine. The Krymenergo enterprise estimated the damage at over 1 billion rubles.

In December 2020, the Supreme Court of Crimea sentenced a businessman who fled to Ukraine in absentia to 19 years in a strict regime colony.

Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of the inhabitants of the peninsula voted for reunification with the Russian Federation. Kyiv refuses to recognize the results of the vote and considers Crimea its territory. The Russian authorities have repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of the republic voted for reunification in a democratic way and the issue of ownership of the peninsula is finally closed.