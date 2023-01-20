Head of the Crimean Parliament Konstantinov: if Kyiv attacks the peninsula, it will receive a retaliatory strike

The head of the Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, promised that in the event of an attack on the peninsula, Kyiv would face a retaliatory strike. His words convey RIA News.

“Nothing surprising. After all, the pirate-cannibal logic is equally inherent in both Kyiv and Washington, ”Konstantinov commented on reports about the plans of the Ukrainian authorities to attack Crimea. He recalled that the inhabitants of the peninsula made their historic choice, forever breaking with Ukraine after the coup d’état that took place there.

But then let them not complain, when we will hit back in full Vladimir Konstantinov Head of the Crimean Parliament

The United States supported the desire of Ukraine to return the territory “by any means”

Earlier, The New York Times (NYT) newspaper expressed the opinion that the Biden administration is beginning to recognize that Kyiv may need additional forces to strike at the Crimea. In particular, assistance to Ukraine in an attack on the peninsula using HIMARS MLRS and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles is being considered. At the same time, the United States refrains from supplying long-range missile systems.

At the same time, US State Department spokesman Ned Price assured that Kyiv independently makes decisions on how to use the weapons transferred to it by Western countries. According to him, Washington does not designate any targets for Kyiv to attack.

Later, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh noted that the United States supports Kyiv’s desire to return the territories “by any means that they can use.” She also recalled that Washington considers the peninsula a part of Ukraine. “We didn’t avoid saying that from the very beginning,” Singh added. Speaking of a possible attack from Kyiv, she said it would be “something that would send a huge message to Moscow.”

Russia responded to Kyiv’s plans to seize Crimea

In response to statements by the American side, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov noted that US rhetoric is becoming more and more militant. In his opinion, the State Department is pushing Kyiv to commit terrorist attacks in Russia. “Hearing such remarks from Washington, criminals in Kyiv will once again feel complete permissiveness,” the diplomat said, adding that “the risks of escalating the conflict will only increase.”

The intentions of Ukraine to seize the Crimea were criticized by the French politician and ex-deputy of the European Parliament (EP) Florian Filippo. He noted that at the forum in Davos, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky “asked his masters for money and weapons,” and called for an end to the military conflict.

The bunch of lunatics who sat in front of him want war, just like he does! They know very well that they can get rich on this Florian FilippoFormer Member of the European Parliament

The head of the Crimean parliament committee on public diplomacy and interethnic relations, Yuri Gempel, warned that if Ukraine strikes the peninsula with US-supplied weapons, Russia’s response will be devastating. According to him, Moscow is pursuing a prudent policy, and some may perceive restraint as weakness. “But that’s not the case at all,” he warned.