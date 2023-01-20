Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday January 20, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayFriday 20 January 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, you may have two feet in between but the best thing to do would be to take time to think, at least until March. At work, we will have to wait for spring to find solutions.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 20 January 2023), this day will see the afternoon better than the morning, at least for feelings. At work the situation improves and don’t forget to carry on with your goals.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, this late January afternoon brings a bit of love turmoil so be careful not to argue with your partner. At work, throw yourself into new challenges without fear. You have an excellent astral picture and could take great satisfaction from you.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, today – Friday 20 January – there could be something that you have been keeping inside for a while in love, perhaps it would be better to bring it out. If you are not convinced by your colleagues and bosses, don’t worry, cut ties. You deserve better, from every point of view, starting with your earnings.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 20 January 2023), the day brings a good recovery in love. As far as work is concerned, a rosy future begins full of desire to do things and changes. On the other hand, the new year always brings a desire for new things and transformations.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, on this late January afternoon you could go back to being a little apathetic but you should try to rebel. At work, every new project must be examined calmly and serenely. Meditate and don’t get caught up in a hurry, it’s not worth it and you risk making mistakes. Act thoughtfully.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JANUARY 20, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that of Aquarius: in love, a good recovery phase begins after a subdued period. Courage!

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK: 16-22 JANUARY 2023