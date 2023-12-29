The macabre crime of a young Venezuelan woman, who was allegedly murdered by a Colombian-Italian citizen, has shocked Dominican Republic, where the crime was committed.

Authorities found the woman's mutilated body in a refrigerator and a suitcasein an apartment in the building in Ensanche Piantini, in Santo Domingo.

The perpetrator of the homicide would be Michael Saba, 30 years oldwho confessed to the authorities of that country its responsibility in the death of Yenny Carolina Pérez Canelón, 27 years old.

The victim's sister had informed the Police of her disappearance and officials from the Central Investigation Directorate (DICRIM) began an investigation that took them to Saba.

This is why on December 22, authorities arrived at a tower in Piantini, where the man had rented an apartment. There they arrested him and incriminating material was also found.

Relatives of the young woman ask for justice.

The detainee would have committed the act in the middle of an alleged strong argument

“The young woman's body was found with her limbs divided, some parts were found in a refrigerator and others in a suitcase, wrapped in plastic covers,” the Dominican National Police said in a statement.

According to the preliminary report prior to his arrest, the man committed the act after a heated argument with the victim. Saba confessed that he shot her with a firearm and then proceeded to cut up her lifeless body.

A Glock brand pistol, 9mm caliberwith its charger and a silencer, as well as the knives with which the crime is presumed to have been committed, two cell phones, a portion of a pink powder, presumably tusi, among other evidence.

The macabre crime is now under investigation by the Public Ministry.

