Crime | Finland is discussing with Iraq and Norway about the escaped prisoner convicted of murdering his wife

Finland the Ministry of Foreign Affairs plans to discuss the case of a prison escapee convicted of murdering his wife with Iraqi and Norwegian authorities.

A man sentenced to death in Iraq escaped from prison and received asylum in Finland, even though the authorities suspected that he was lying about his homeland and identity. He now lives freely in Finland.

HS told about the incident in a story published over the weekend A perfect escape.

Minister of Justice Leena Meri (ps) and the Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (ps) have discussed the case, the ministries’ press release says.

“The ministers have gone through the powers and operational possibilities of the different authorities. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will hold discussions with the authorities of Iraq and Norway. The authorities do not comment on the details of the case,” the release states.

The Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Justice intend to prevent similar situations in the future and streamline the handling of cases. Ministries have launched and are launching legal projects on the matter.

The Ministry of the Interior, for example, plans to improve identity verification in residence permit and asylum matters.

The government also plans to reform the extradition legislation. The reform starts in the ministry. In addition, the ministry is starting to update the national legislation on the transfer of the execution of punishments.