505 Games and developers Ingame Studios have released a gameplay trailers Of Crime Bosses: Rockay City, the first person shooter with Hollywood stars of the 90s. In the new video we see Touchdown, the character played by the famous actor, in action for the first time Michael Rooker.

Entitled “New Plans” the third episode of this miniseries that anticipates the launch of the game, in addition to presenting Touchdown, shows a series of gameplay sequences and missions in which the protagonist Travis Baker (played by Michael Madsen) aims to expand his territory waging war on rival gangs, such as Hielo’s Yellow (Vanilla Ice) seen in the previous trailer for Crime Boss: Rockay City.

Crime Boss: Rockay City is currently in development for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. If you want to know more, we suggest you read our tried and tested first impressions of the cooperative shooter with Hollywood stars such as Kim Basinger and Chuck Norris.