(Reuters) – The Federal Revenue said that the proper protocols for incorporation into the Union’s assets were not followed in the episode involving the jewelry presented by Saudi Arabia in 2021 to then-president Jair Bolsonaro and first lady Michelle Bolsonaro.

According to a report in the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo on Friday, the Bolsonaro government tried to illegally bring into the country a necklace, ring, watch and a pair of diamond earrings, valued at 3 million euros, a gift from the regime. Saudi, which were apprehended at Guarulhos airport.

The jewels were in the backpack of a military man, advisor to the then Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, who had traveled to the Middle East in October 2021 to represent the Brazilian government at the “Iniciativa Verde do Meio Oriente” summit meeting in the Arabian capital. Saudi, according to the report.

According to the investigation of O Estado de S. Paulo, Bolsonaro tried several times to recover the jewels involving actions of three ministries and the military. In one of the attempts, the former president contacted the Itamaraty and claimed that the gift would go to the “collection”, without specifying which one.

“Incorporation into the Union’s heritage requires a request from the competent authority, justifying the need and adequacy of the measure, such as the allocation of jewels of relevant cultural and historical value to be destined for a museum. That did not happen in this case,” said the Revenue.

“It is not possible to incorporate a good for the personal interest of anyone, only in case of effective public interest”, said the agency in a note on Saturday night.

The Revenue also reinforced that “every traveler who brings goods belonging to third parties into the country must declare them upon arrival, regardless of value” and that in the case of goods belonging to the bearer himself, those with a value above 1,000 dollars must be declared, current limit.

“In the event that a public agent fails to declare the asset as belonging to the Brazilian State, it is possible to regularize the situation, through proof of public ownership, and regularization of the customs situation”, he explained.

“This did not happen in the case under analysis, even after guidance and clarifications provided by the Federal Revenue to government agencies.”

“I am now being crucified for a gift I did not receive,” Bolsonaro said on Saturday. The former president also stated that the adviser to the Minister of Mines and Energy brought the jewels on an airliner and stayed at customs.

“I didn’t know. Two, three days later, the Presidency notified the customs that it was to go to the collection. So far so good, no big deal. It could, in my opinion, the customs have delivered. It would go into the collection, and be handed over to the first lady. What does the legislation say? She could use it, she couldn’t undo it”, she said when speaking to the press in Washington, in the United States.

The Revenue Service said that the facts had been informed to the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office and that it made itself available to proceed with the investigations, without prejudice to the collaboration with the Federal Police, already announced by the Minister of Justice.

The day before, the head of Justice, Flavio Dino, said on Twitter that he will ask for an investigation by the Federal Police, while the Minister of Communication, Paulo Pimenta, emphasized that there will be no impunity.

(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier)