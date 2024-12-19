The control session this Thursday in the Valencian Cortes for the president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, has featured different moments of tension between members of the regional Executive and the opposition. So much so that the president of the Chamber, Llanos Massó (Vox), has been forced to suspend the assembly for ten minutes to try to calm things down after shouts of resignation to the head of the Consell and reproaches to the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez. , by the management of DANA on October 29.

The brawl began after the opposition, both on the part of the PSPV-PSOE and Compromís deputies, began to ask for Mazón’s resignation, cries that have outraged the Minister of Education, José Antonio Rovira, who has accused the president of the Central executive, Pedro Sánchez, of “get out of Paiporta” during the first visit of King Felipe VI to the Valencian municipality.

Rovira has made a gesture about Sánchez’s forced march and the Compromís deputy Carles Esteve has launched it against Mazón, whom he has accused of laughing from his seat, a situation that has led him to ask what was causing that state of mind. and having received the following response from the ‘popular’ José Juan Zaplana: «of you».

Next, Mazón took the stand to respond to Baldoví’s intervention. “While some of us are working, others are dedicated to the circus,” lamented the head of the Consell, who has picked up the gauntlet of the visit to Paiporta: «I stayed with the King and others did not«.









This has caused complaints from the PSPV and, particularly, from the socialist ombudsman, José Muñoz, who has even risen from his seat. At that moment, President Llanos Massó warned him that he was not allowed to speak and called him to order. In addition, Minister Rovira has also verbally confronted the Compromís deputy. Isaura Navarro.

Ábalos, Aldama and Begoña Gómez

For his part, Muñoz has urged Mazón to “end this agony” and resign “once and for all”, without waiting for “Genova to make him fall”, and the head of the Consell has counterattacked by accusing the socialists of ” use the flood to cover up their corruption” in “a week of true judicial and moral ordeal” due to the statements of José Luis Ábalos, Víctor de Aldama or Begoña Gómez.

In the last control session of the year, Muñoz directly asked Mazón when he plans to resign, since he has denounced that 51 days after the disaster that left 223 dead “he still has not clarified what he did on the day of the tragedy and why.” arrived late to Cecopi” and has contributed “five versions and all disassembled.”

“You were not up to the task and you still are not: you have become an absent president for all Valencians,” he stated, and stressed that he does not believe “any of those versions” about the calls that were exchanged on October 29 Mazón and the president of the Valencia Provincial Council, Vicent Mompó.

In his first reply, the head of the Consell has reiterated that his “obligation and conviction” is to “continue working” on the recovery and reconstruction tasks; “this week, all the previous ones and all the ones to come.” “For you this is the week of Ábalos, Aldama, Koldo, Begoña Gómez…”, he snapped at the socialist ombudsman, to maintain that “it is time for the PSOE to apologize for using the flood to cover up its corruption.”

He has also demanded that he “apologize” for saying that “cancer prevention could be delayed” and has wondered whether “to delay so much as to buy works of art with cancer money from the National Cancer Research Center (CNIO)”, alluding to information from ‘El País’ and ‘ABC’ about the sale of works of art inspired by scientific themes by this organization.

Contract allegations

That said, the socialist has pointed out that “perhaps he is the president that his new bosom friends need”, after which he accused Mazón of “hand-picking a contract for a controversial campaign (of the Generalitat) on dana” to a businessman close to him. And he has shown a photo of Mazón with this businessman, Miguel Quintanillaas he pointed out, with a comment on the publication on social networks that said »let’s friends get together and hear what laughter (sic)«. »This is the one that is taking million-dollar contracts from the Generalitat«, he denounced.

After asking the ‘popular’ bench to “not get nervous”, he told Mazón that “the judicial process has begun” for the dana, as the Prosecutor’s Office had informed in favor of opening an investigation into the management of the Consell. In her writing, the prosecutor understands that the case must continue in an ordinary court until seeing if there are “founded” indications against the ‘president’ to decide whether to elevate it to the Superior Court of Justice (TSJCV) due to his status as a certified person.

In his latest reply, Mazón has responded to the accusations of contract awards by stating that these “companies” and this “businessman” to whom Muñoz has alluded “have contracted more” with the previous government of the Botanical and with “their administrations.” “Who I have not contracted with is my brother,” he added in reference to Francis Puig.

Next, he has maintained that “what the Prosecutor’s Office does say in its letter is that it is appropriate to agree to the inadmissibility of the complaints and complaints filed” and has shown a news item that “the anti-corruption prosecutor says that the Valencian socialists illegally financed their 2007 and 2018».

«I see him very obsessed with where I’m going and where I am or not.», he continued, to emphasize that on Friday he was at the Conference of Presidents while the PSOE «digested Ábalos’s appearance»; On Monday he met with irrigators while “Aldama was pulling the blanket”, and yesterday he met with the ombudsmen – “at least you did come, others were afraid to show their faces”, he added about Joan Baldoví (Compromís) while ” “They were awaiting Begoña Gómez’s statement.”