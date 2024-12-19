One of the Barça players whose origins are most present in La Masia is Lamine Yamal. Just as it tells Sports Worldthe culé winger has received wireless headphones from one of the brands that sponsors him (Beats) and has decided to give them to more than 100 Barça youth football players. The initial idea was that he would distribute them with members of the first team, but his decision has been firm. I wanted to brighten the day of some youth players.

At the Oriol Tort Training Center, the gift has been received with great enthusiasm and emotion by young people who want to follow in the footsteps of Lamine, who has led an unstoppable emergence since his debut with the first team on April 29, 2023 at home against Betis.

Lamine offering the trophy as Golden Boy to the culé fans JOSEP LAGO / AFP

The headphones were accompanied by a card dedicated by the culé star himself with the message “So you can enjoy the music.” The Barça winger usually disconnects in this way before games, seeking to free his mind and escape from outside noise.

In this way, Lamine’s deep connection with La Masia is evident once again, where he lived until two months ago, finally moving to live near the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. Also being on these dates, it becomes a perfect Christmas gift for youth players.

Read also