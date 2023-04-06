He cricket It is a sport that arose in the medieval era in the region of Kent and Succex in England, his style of play and the emotions he provokes in spectators have helped make him a very popular discipline in United Kingdom, New Zealand, India and various Caribbean countries.

Essential elements

This sport has some rules that must be met in order to carry out an even game. It is essential to have an oval grass field of more than 100 meters in diameter, in the center it must have a rectangle called pitch (20 x 3 meters), the batting zone and where the runs are scored.

In addition, it is essential that two teams made up of 11 players each face each other, both will seek the highest number of points to win the match.

Among the primary cricket accessories is the bat (not baseball) that it must not exceed 965 mm in length and 108 mm in width. The ball should be solid and similar in size to a tennis ball, but slightly smaller.

The wicket is made up of three vertical sticks stuck into the ground and a crossbar, elements that will be at the ends of the pitch and behind the batter.

Finally, it is important that both teams wear white or colored clothing depending on whether it is a practice or an official tournament. Besides, the only outfield player who can wear knee, head, hand and chest protection is the goalkeeper.

How is it played?

The dynamics of cricket is simple, one team must be in the batting zone and the other will be in the defensive zone preventing the attackers from scoring points. The pitcher must send the ball in the direction of the batter. trying to get her to touch the wicket behind him to make an out.

To manage to hit the ball, batters must run from one end of the pitch to the other, as long as the ball is not inside it. The defensemen must try to return the ball to the pitch so that the attackers stop scoring points.

The team that at the end of the game (which can last between 3 and 5 days) achieves the most scores is the winner.

cricket rules

The length of a game depends on the competition, a cricket session lasts about 6 hours, divided into three periods of two hours and with two breaks so that the players and fans can have dinner and have tea.

The Cricket World Cup has been contested since 1975.

It is important that the batsman is positioned in his zone. If he can hit the ball off the pitch he can run from one end to the other, but if he doesn’t get off the pitch he can’t. Besides, if the ball is caught in the air by a defender it is considered out.

On the other hand, if the ball is hit with such force that it crosses the limits of the field without touching the grass (similar to a home-run), the attacking team adds 6 points. If the ball crosses the limits of the field of play but touches the ground first, 4 points are awarded; while each batters run is one point.

If a batsman fails to hit the ball, the goalkeeper behind him can take the ball and knock down the wicket for a out. It changes from defense to offense, or vice versa when the pitchers manage to eliminate 10 batters.

It is important to knock down the three wicket-sticks, not to double-bat the ball, not to hand the ball while batsman, not to make a out outside the lines of play and catch the ball in the air to make a out.

