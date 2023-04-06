Mexico City.- Between this Wednesday night and the early morning of Holy Thursday, there will be very heavy rains in Hidalgo, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Puebla and Veracruz; as well as showers in Zacatecas, Guanajuato, the State of Mexico and Tlaxcala, according to the weather forecast for central, eastern and southeastern Mexico from the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

The dependency explained that the rains in the aforementioned states will be caused by the interaction of cold front number 47 with a low pressure channel and with the subtropical jet stream.

On the other hand, the ingress of moisture from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico will cause rains and intervals of showers in Oaxaca and Chiapas. While This Wednesday the heat wave ends in the countryHowever, hot temperatures will remain in the west, south, and southeast of the national territory, as well as the Yucatan peninsula.

During this Thursday, the cold front 47 will extend with stationary characteristics over the northeast and east of Mexico, it will interact with a low pressure channel over the western Gulf of Mexico and instability in high levels of atmosphere. This will cause heavy to very heavy rains, electric shocks and possible hailstorms in both the northeast and the east of the country.

Therefore, there will also be occasional to intense rains during this Thursday in areas of San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Puebla and Veracruz, said rains could cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, in addition to landslides and flooding in low areas of said entities.

On the other hand, the ingress of moisture from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico will cause rains and intervals of showers in the southeast of the country. Finally, during this day, the hot to extremely hot environment will continue in the west, south and southeast of the country, in addition to the Yucatan Peninsula, with maximum temperatures above 40 °C in areas of Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero , Morelos, Puebla (southwest), Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatan.

Rain forecast for April 6, 2023:

Very heavy rains with intense points (75 to 150 mm): Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Puebla and Veracruz.

Heavy rains at very strong points (50 to 75 mm): Querétaro.

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Coahuila, Zacatecas and Guanajuato.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): State of Mexico, Tlaxcala, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Chihuahua, Durango, Mexico City and Quintana Roo.

POSSIBLE FORMATION OF WHIRLWINDS OR TORNADOES IN COAHUILA, NUEVO LEÓN AND TAMAULIPAS. THE RAINFALL COULD INCREASE THE LEVELS OF RIVERS AND STREAMS, LANDSLIDES AND FLOODS IN LOW-LYING AREAS OF THE NORTHEAST AND EAST OF THE COUNTRY.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for Thursday, April 6, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos, Puebla (southwest), Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Sinaloa and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Baja California Sur, Sonora (south), Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato and the State of Mexico (southwest).

Forecast of minimum temperatures for Thursday, April 6, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Baja California.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California Sur, Coahuila and Zacatecas.

Wind forecast for Thursday, April 6, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and dust storms: Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán, and with possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes: Coahuila (northeast), Nuevo León and Tamaulipas (northwest).

Wind with gusts of 40 to 50 km/h: Gulf of California, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Guanajuato and Quintana Roo.

Weather forecast for the Valley of Mexico

The SMN forecast for this Thursday a cold to cool environment in the morning, as well as warm in the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies in the morning, increased cloudiness in the afternoon with intervals of showers, with possible electric shocks in the State of Mexico, as well as isolated rains in Mexico City. South component wind from 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of 50 km/h. In Mexico City, a minimum temperature of 13 to 15°C and a maximum temperature of 28 to 30°C are forecast. For the capital of the State of Mexico, minimum temperature of 5 to 7°C and maximum of 26 to 28°C.

Weather forecast for Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán

Partly cloudy skies and no rain in the region. Cool atmosphere at dawn and warm to hot in the afternoon in areas of Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán. West component wind from 15 to 30 km/h in the region, with gusts of 70 km/h and dust storms in Jalisco.

Weather forecast for Chiapas, Oaxaca and Guerrero

Partly cloudy skies in the morning, with banks of low fog over the mountains during the first hours of the day and cloudy in the afternoon with intervals of showers in Oaxaca and Chiapas; No rain in Guerrero. Cool environment in the morning, warm to hot in the afternoon in areas of Chiapas and very hot in Guerrero and Oaxaca. Wind from 25 to 35 km/h with gusts of 50 km/h in the region.

Weather forecast for Veracruz and Tabasco

Cloudy skies throughout the day with banks of fog during the early hours of the morning and heavy rains in Veracruz; no rain in Tabasco. Mild environment in the morning and hot in the afternoon. Wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and dust storms in Tabasco.

Weather forecast for the Yucatan Peninsula

Partly cloudy skies throughout the day, with isolated rain in Quintana Roo and no rain in Yucatan and Campeche. Temperate environment in the morning, warm to hot in the afternoon in areas of Quintana Roo and very hot in Campeche and Yucatan. East component wind of 15 to 30 km/h in the region, with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and dust storms in Campeche and Yucatán, as well as 40 to 50 km/h in Quintana Roo.

Weather forecast for San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes

Cloudy skies during the day, with heavy rains in San Luis Potosí, heavy occasional rains in Zacatecas, and no rain in Aguascalientes. In the afternoon, a warm to hot environment in San Luis Potosí. Wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and dust storms in Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí and Aguascalientes.

Weather forecast for Puebla, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Morelos

Partly cloudy skies in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon, with punctual intense rains in Hidalgo and Puebla, very heavy rains in Querétaro, as well as heavy rains in Guanajuato and showers in Tlaxcala; no rain in Morelos. Cool to cold in the morning, warm to hot in the afternoon in Guanajuato, Querétaro, Puebla and Hidalgo, as well as very hot in Morelos. Variable direction wind from 10 to 25 km/h in the region, with gusts of 40 to 50 km/h in Guanajuato.