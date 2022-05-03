Alice Scagni’s brother had blood on his clothes and a knife when the officers stopped and arrested him

New updates after the death of Alice Scagnikilled by her brother Alberto in the streets of Quinto, an Italian town in the province of Genoa.

The 34-year-old died as a result of seventeen stab wounds abdomen and back.

Alberto Scagni he is currently in custody. Witnesses pointed the finger at him and when police officers stopped the 42-year-old man, he was wearing clothes stained with blood it’s a knifecompatible with the one used to kill Alice.

Investigators believe that Alberto had planned everything and that the killing of his sister was not the consequence of a sudden rush, he wanted to do it. It would seem, according to the first reports reported, that between the two there were tense relations for some time, especially for economic reasons.

According to Genova Today, it would seem that Alberto went to Alice’s house that evening for ask her for money, for the umpteenth time. The 34-year-old girl took to the street to talk to him, they started arguing and then the screams of Alice Scagni attracted the attention of the whole neighborhood. Those present told that Alberto is himself furious against her with a knife.

The victim had helped his brother very often, but his demands for money became more and more pressing. From the man’s social profile, he exudes irony towards his sister.

In one of the published posts, Alberto showed a photo of him together with his sister dressed as a bride and ironized:

This one (where you can admire a woman about to get married and a mix of Narcos, Daredevil and a drunk) is the only wedding photo of my sister that for now she has deigned to give me. Maybe because I’m even uglier in the others? It wouldn’t surprise me. To be uglier. But I doubt it is the point and years have passed, by the way.

A murder he probably had premeditatedas he showed up at his sister’s house with a knife.