In case you did not know, one punch man began as a webcomic that created ONE and that entertains millions of people for several years now. The point is that this work is certainly irregular and since 2021 we did not have a new story. But that’s over, because there is already a new comic that can be enjoyed.

To celebrate, ONE posted a new illustration on his Twitter account where it is possible to appreciate Saitama’s classic presentation of one punch man in its most common presentation.

As you can see, it looks Saitama in a certainly simple presentation, as we met him for the first time several years ago. Although it is certainly a “basic” presentation, it is nice that ONE is back giving us more material with this hero who imposes justice but is bored because there is no one of his level.

Source: One, Shueisha

How many chapters does One Punch Man have?

As we mentioned, this character from ONE It is available in a good number of forms: video games, manga, webcomic and anime. Of the latter we can say that one punch man It has 24 chapters divided into 2 seasons that you can enjoy through crunchyroll.

That’s right, it’s little anime, but at least we can say that it’s entertaining and that although the second season isn’t so well animated, it’s at least worth watching. This is one of those works that is worth seeing, even though the years have passed.

Were you excited about Saitama's return?