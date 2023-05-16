Formula 1 has ground effect and plays more and more on suspension mechanics, dynamics highlighted by the varied design of the Miami track and which the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will emphasize even more. There are three elements that will shift attention to the internal mechanics at Imola: the risk of rain, which if confirmed will enhance the mechanical grip over the aerodynamic one; the passage to the Variations; the expected suspension updates for Mercedes and Ferrari.

New wet and slick tyres

The eve of the Imola stage opened with the news that at Silverstone Pirelli will bring new reinforced tyres, to react to the growing aerodynamic load which has already exceeded the initial forecasts. Some see it as an attempt to reshuffle the cards and break Red Bull’s dominance. In fact, it is known that changing tires during the season risks altering the values ​​in the field. However, already from some races Pirelli was sending signs of being to the limit of the stresses for your tyres. The 2023 product was born with a reinforced structure on the front axle, a quality that on paper should have allowed for a reduction in inflation pressures to find mechanical grip.

However, since the opening of the championship, pressures have rarely actually been lower than last season and in some cases Pirelli’s prescriptions have exceeded those of 2022. The recommended static pressures for Imola, for example, are identical to the last edition, with 24.5 and 21.5 psi for front and rear respectively. The advice for maximum camber at high speeds has also been revised, going from 3.50 to 3.25° for the front end. Remaining on the subject of tyres, for the Italian round Pirelli brings the softest compounds in the range, the C3, C4 and C5. The choice is more aggressive than in the last edition, with the intention of opening up a wider range of strategies compared to single parking.

Weather alert

The strategic plans for a dry weekend could fail, given the inclement forecasts for Emilia Romagna with the alerts of the Civil Protection which invite caution to anyone intending to go to the circuit. So very likely the debut of the new full wets, developed by Pirelli to be more performing and above all to no longer be preheated to 40°C with tyrewarmers. Rain seems almost certain for Saturday, which is why the new qualifying format could be skipped, which provides for two sets of tires less for the weekend and the dispute of Q1, Q2 and Q3 respectively with hard, medium and soft compounds . In case of wet qualification, the experiment could be postponed to one of the next stages.

The rain will reward traction qualities and the mechanical grip guaranteed by the suspension. Mechanics will be at the center of the Imola weekend, also considering a track where you have to attack the curbs at the Variante del Tamburello but above all at the Variante alta. Sacrificing a little mechanical stiffness and therefore aerodynamic load can allow you to gain a lot of time with more aggressive trajectories on the curbs, as already demonstrated by Red Bull in Miami.

Even if the rain falls outside the qualifying and race sessions, the weekend will still be affected. In addition to the difficult conditions in which to ride on the track in free practice, in any case there would be low temperatures and a continuous washing of the trajectory, increasing the risk of graining. Finally, as in the last two years, the lottery on set-ups is once again, between those who will bet on a greater aerodynamic load by betting on the rain and those who will stick to a more traditional set-up. In dry conditions, Imola presents itself as a smooth track, with a sustained average of around 230 km/h per lap in qualifying, medium-fast corners and short straights by calendar standards. A medium load configuration is the most suitable, but you can bet that Red Bullthanks to its straight-line speed, it will tend to charge more to stay on the safe side with the risk of rain.

Updates coming soon

The suspensions will also be protagonists in the pit lane. Mercedes has already announced the arrival of a new mechanism for the front suspension, while for Ferrari there are rumors of news to the rear mechanism, although the team has not confirmed the rumors. There is no magic wand for all problems, so it would be unrealistic to think that the Brackley and Maranello teams can compete again with Red Bull immediately and above all with a few updates. Moreover, it will take time and a clement weather to evaluate the goodness of the developments, on which the first balance sheets will be drawn up in Barcelona. As explained by the Mercedes top management and also valid for Ferrari, the goal is not just to find performance, but to understand if the new development direction is the right one to focus on for the future.

In the meantime, there is a race to be run in Imola. In the last three Grands Prix, Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin they alternated in the role of second force, discouraging from making predictions on who will be able to take advantage of a possible Red Bull misstep. However, on a weekend that promises to be marked by variable weather, Aston Martin is the most structured car, having proved to be competitive in all conditions, especially those requiring high aerodynamic load and which reward traction qualities. Finally, it should not be excluded that someone else could join the triad behind Red Bull. Alpine she has had very consistent weekends both in Melbourne and in Miami and in wet conditions she could be the surprise that the Santerno crowd will witness.