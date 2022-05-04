During these years, My Hero Academia It has become one of the most beloved series by anime fans, which is why some are very sad with the news of its imminent end. That leads each of the followers to analyze the most recent drawings, and this time, Kohei Horikoshi decided to release a new sketch of the protagonists.

The characters that can be seen are Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki and Katsuki Bakugo, who have always managed a kind of rivalry, all to know who will become the most powerful hero. This special art was made for a common purpose, as it fulfills as a celebration a recent collaboration in J Magazine.ump GIGA.

なんと 「」 の ナガノ 先生 が ヒロアカコラボイラスト 描き おろ し て ください た。 コラボ 企画 の 詳細 本日 発売 の ジャンプ ジャンプ で で ご 確認 ください！！！ 嬉しい 嬉しい 嬉しい 嬉しい 嬉しい 嬉しい 嬉しい 嬉しい 嬉しい 嬉しい 嬉しい 嬉しい 嬉しい 嬉しい 嬉しい 嬉しい pic.twitter.com/mS3VKRxoju — 堀越耕平 (@horikoshiko) May 2, 2022

My Hero Academya launched a partnership with Nanka Chiisakute Kawaii Yatsu from Nagano in Japanthis to celebrate the official release of the series as part of the spring anime calendar 2022. No spoilers are given, it is more of a break for everything that comes against the most acclaimed villains within the story arc.

In news related to anime. The author gave a special message to fans in the latest chapter of the manga, reminding many that the end of the story is very close. Here you can find the note towards this valuable information for any follower.

Via: comic book