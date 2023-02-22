The CEO of BanCoppelCarlos López Moctezuma, confirmed that the company will start offering mortgage loans by looking for new strategies and the expansion of its products for this 2023.

López Moctezuma, in an interview with Reformassured that they are preparing for this to be ready this year and to begin granting housing loans.

“We did not have a mortgage product (but) we entered through Infonavit auctions, which is almost like a second floor, not directly. We hope to start in the last quarter with the first mortgage loans,” said the manager.

“We have an advantage in evaluating the ability and willingness to pay of customers in the mass segment that traditional banks do not know how to do and where they cannot enter,” he said in the interview with the national media.

These mortgages that they will be launching on the market will be disruptive, that is, there will be different parts of the value chain, such as the organization of financing, something that will be digital.

To achieve this, the company will begin to work hand in hand with various fintech and proptech allies, which are financial technology and technology companies in the real estate sector.

“Having the origination process more digital, easier for the client, I see that as an important advantage. This year I don’t think we will originate large amounts, we are leaving the road built to grant mortgage credit in a different way forward,” Moctezuma said.

Read more:

Infonavit: This is how you can deduct your mortgage loan in your annual declaration before the SAT

Did you know that Infonavit can help you pay your bank mortgage?

“It will not be any portfolio that moves the needle for us this year, but it is a year in which we prefer to lay the foundations very well for the coming year if we already have an important origination,” he finally assured.