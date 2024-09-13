Fanatical is proposing an interesting one Offer for PC gamers on Steam. It allows you to freely create a bundle of games (at least two) paying less and less as you add titles to your cart.

In short, here’s how Fanatical bundle works:

If you buy two games: you pay €7.50 each

If you buy three or four games: you pay €7.33 each

If you buy five or more games: you pay €7.00 each

Of course the most important part is the list of games available and we can immediately say that there is no shortage of interesting names.