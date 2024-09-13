Fanatical is proposing an interesting one Offer for PC gamers on Steam. It allows you to freely create a bundle of games (at least two) paying less and less as you add titles to your cart.
In short, here’s how Fanatical bundle works:
- If you buy two games: you pay €7.50 each
- If you buy three or four games: you pay €7.33 each
- If you buy five or more games: you pay €7.00 each
Of course the most important part is the list of games available and we can immediately say that there is no shortage of interesting names.
Games eligible for the Fanatical bundle
Let’s see the list of games valid for this Fanatical bundle:
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Star Wars Collection (14 games)
- Smalland: Survive the Wilds
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Nightmare: The Lunatic
- Thymesia
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition
- YEAR: Mutationem
- Moving Out 2
- Hunt the Night
- The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Special Edition
- Ultra Age
- Gladiator Guild Manager
- Time to Morp
- Isonzo
- Saints Row Gold Edition
- Corpse Keeper
- Killer Frequency
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons
- Trail Out
- A Guidebook of Babel
- Immortal Life
- Assetto Corsa Competition
If you want some advice, it’s certainly worth picking up Control Ultimate Edition (which includes all the DLC), as well as Hi-Fi Rush. If you feel like trying out old games, the Star Wars collection costs practically 50 cents per chapter, if you take advantage of the best bundle. We think it’s pointless to recommend Skyrim, since at this point you’ve either already bought it or you’re not interested, but the full version for €7 and a little more is certainly worth all your money. Don’t ignore ANNO Mutationem and A Guidebook of Babel.
You can find the bundle at this address.
