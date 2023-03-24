Already the cybernetic networks that are very aware of everything that moves in professional soccer in Mexico, are already circulating the version that the new coach of the UANL Tigres, could be the sought-after Argentine Marcelo Gallardo who would come to replace the interim Marco Antonio Ruiz

But of all that is said about the famous Gallardo Doll, What surprises us the most is what he would earn in salary with cats if their recruitment crystallizes and an exaggerated sum of 6 million dollars per year is handled, which in Mexican pesos amounts to 120 million.

For our taste it is a total exaggeration, because the truth, the Mexican first division leagueis still not considered among the best internationally and less to fulfill luxuries for coaches like Gallardo

In addition, apparently there are other conditions that Che puts on the table, to reach the northern team and one that for our taste the board will not accept is leaving Gallardo completely in the sports management of the players

If said transaction does not materialize, the board is already focusing its antennas on other cheaper technicians who know the management of Mexican soccer well. And we reiterate, we have nothing against foreign coaches, but paying them so much money for a profession that does not involve such a complicated study effort is unnecessary.

THE CANNONERS. the weakened Mazatlán team returns to its Kraken stadiumto receive this Friday the Lion Emeralds in a duel pending the first day and the truth is that the panorama does not look easy for the porteños.

The reason? Well, because the Cañoneros walk down the street of bitterness because of the injured players they have and they will face some green bellies that are going uphill.

There are even those who are already predicting that if Mazatlán does not come out with a good attitude, it could be thrashed tomorrow. We’ll see what happens.

LEAGUE PLUS. The popular saying goes that he who kills iron with iron dies and apparently he himself fit Dolores ‘Lolo’ Ibarra, coach of the Maco team, like a glove in the 65-and-over tournament.

It turns out that said team is a fact that they will win at the table the three points that they lost against the UAS on the field, but at the same time they could lose in the same way against Pumas, since in their duel last Tuesday, Maco used two players born in 1958 and only one is accepted. Not to mention, administrative oversights are paid dearly.

Attack on Minister Norma Piña: a reprehensible act that should not be repeated

Before judging your neighbor

Deputy asks society to take care of false leaders who promise them housing

Mayor will give works to the UAS

Councilors of Mocorito defend themselves

REFLECTION: Only with a good dialogue and respecting the point of view of the other, will a good agreement be reached.

#Crazy #pay #wool